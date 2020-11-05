Loading articles...

Ottawa finalizes methane reduction deals with Alberta, Saskatchewan and B.C.

Last Updated Nov 5, 2020 at 3:14 pm EST

OTTAWA — The federal government says it is finalizing deals with three provinces on reducing emissions of a potent greenhouse gas. 

Federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says proposals by Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia will achieve the same methane cuts as rules suggested by Ottawa.

Methane, much of which is emitted by oil and gas facilities, is about 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

Canada has promised to reduce emissions by up to 45 per cent by 2025, but independent analyses suggest the provincial rules won’t reach those targets.

The provinces sought to develop their own methane standards in response to industry demands for more flexible regulations.

The provincial regulations are forecast to cost industry less. 

Wilkinson has said the regulations may have to be tightened if the reduction goal isn’t being met. 

Ottawa has also announced a $750-million partly forgivable loan program to help industry cut its emissions.

The Canadian Press

