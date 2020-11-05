Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Ontario reporting nearly 1,000 new cases of COVID-19
by Michelle Morton
Posted Nov 5, 2020 10:14 am EST
Last Updated Nov 5, 2020 at 10:39 am EST
TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 A man wearing a face mask walks past a COVID-19 assessment center in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 15, 2020. Canada's COVID-19 deaths reached 9,751 as of Thursday afternoon, while the number of infections stood at 193,600, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua) (Credit Image: © Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press) Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua
Ontario is
, and 13 deaths. reporting 998 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday
Compared to the day before, Thursday sees a 1.1 per cent increase in new cases, and a 18.8 per cent drop in recorded deaths.
On Wednesday, the province reported 987 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and 16 deaths.
There are 948 more resolved cases, a 0.3 per cent increase compared to the day before.
Nearly 35,800 tests have been completed.
Thursday’s daily case count brings the average over the past seven days to 981.5, and an average of 859.1 resolved cases in the past week.
There are 350 new cases in Toronto, 269 in Peel and 71 in York Region.
There is a total of 80,690 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province reported to date.
