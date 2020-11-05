Ontario reporting nearly 1,000 new cases of COVID-19

Ontario is reporting 998 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and 13 deaths.

Compared to the day before, Thursday sees a 1.1 per cent increase in new cases, and a 18.8 per cent drop in recorded deaths.

On Wednesday, the province reported 987 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and 16 deaths.

There are 948 more resolved cases, a 0.3 per cent increase compared to the day before.

Nearly 35,800 tests have been completed.

Thursday’s daily case count brings the average over the past seven days to 981.5, and an average of 859.1 resolved cases in the past week.

There are 350 new cases in Toronto, 269 in Peel and 71 in York Region.

There is a total of 80,690 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province reported to date.