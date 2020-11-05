Ontario releases 2020 budget citing deficits of more than $38 billion

The government will set aside another $573 million for hospitals, including $200 million for increased capacity

Province initially predicted a deficit of $20.5B, which was later raised to $38.5B in light of the additional spending

March's fiscal update included $17B COVID-19 relief, a projection that was later revised to $30B by the end of 2020-2021

The second budget from the Ford government is entitled ‘Protect, Support, Recover,’ and is the biggest spending budget in Ontario history and features the biggest deficit ever. It shows that the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to blow a massive home in government finances

The government is projecting deficits this year of $38.5 billion; $18 billion higher that what was forecast in the March fiscal update. It’s projecting it to total to $33.1 billion by 2021.

$12.5 billion is being spent this year just to service the debt. Total COVID-19 pandemic spending totals roughly $15 billion so far.

What’s new?

More money for parents though a continuation of the ‘Support for Learners‘ initiative, which will see parents receive $200 per-child 12-and-over to assist with added costs of learning due to the pandemic.

Also new is what’s called a ‘Seniors Home Safety Tax Credit’, which the government says will help stay in their homes longer. The credit is worth 25 percent of up to $10,000 in eligible home expenses. For example, a family with a grandparent living at home could receive $2,500 back on $10,000 of renovation to make a home safer. The government says this will cost about $30 million

The government is setting aside another $573 million for hospitals, including $200 million for increased capacity, but notably, the government is spending only $112 million more on long-term care this year compared to last.

Less is being spent on LTC compared to the March fiscal update. Though, base health sector expenses are forecast to increase by $4.8 billion over last years budget.

There are no tax increases in the budget, but the government says it will allow municipalities to increase property taxes.

When it comes to ballooning auto insurance rates, the government says it will allow credit unions to sell insurance in their branches or online through a subsidiary or partnership. There is no planned measures to compel insurers to lower rates.

$60 million will be spend on what the government is calling the ‘Black Youth Action Plan’ which the government says will help black youth achieve social and economic success.

Staycations may be about to get cheaper. The government is promising a 20% tax credit for stay-cations, though it’s short on details.

There are a number of small measures to lower prosperity taxes electricity rates for some small businesses.

$12 million will be spent to test wastewater for COVID-19 in an effort to better identify community outbreaks.

The government says it’s setting aside a contingency fund of $4 billion for this year and next, as well as $2 billion in 2021 for COVID-19 related expenses.

Spring budget forecast and more on the housing market

There is no path to balance in this budget but the government is promising a path out of the red ink in its spring budget.

However, to get out from under the mountain of red ink, the government says it’s going to ramp up big infrastructure projects.

These include budget talks about investments in transit highways, schools, hospitals and broadband. The budget sets aside $62.7 billion over 10 years for public transit projects, including the Ontario line and the three stop Scarborough subway.

The budget shows that the provincial government is benefiting greatly form the booming housing market where prices are hitting records. Revenue from the land transfer tax is up by $11 billion but the pandemic has hurt government revenue in other ways, including when it comes to the OLG, which has seen its revenue fall by $410 million.

Alcohol revenue way up; cannabis sales to grow

It seems Ontarians have been indulging in some vices during the pandemic. The government says revenues from alcohol is up $8 million from last year. The government will also make permeate its program that allows bars and restaurants to sell take-out alcohol. Meantime, the revenue from cannabis is expected to grow to $80 million annually by 2021.

There is some more information online gambling. The government says it’s establishing a market for third party internet gaming by setting up a subsidiary under the AGCO to manage private gaming operators.

There is no timeline for this.

Currently, the only online gambling allowed is through the OLG.

The 239-page budget is short on any new initiatives. While it’s the biggest spending budget in Ontario history, the opposition argues there is not enough new spending for health care or education.