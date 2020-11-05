Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed early Thursday morning

One man in his 30s has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening stab wounds early Thursday morning.

Police said it happened around 3:30 a.m. with the victim being found near the intersection of Church Street and Wellesley Street.

Residents said they could hearing from a group nearby.

RELATED: Man seriously injured after being stabbed in head

Church is closed from the parkette to Wellesley in both directions.

More to come.