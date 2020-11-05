Loading articles...

Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed early Thursday morning

Last Updated Nov 5, 2020 at 5:52 am EST

TORONTO, ON- Police tape sits atop a police car. (FILE/Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

One man in his 30s has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening stab wounds early Thursday morning.

Police said it happened around 3:30 a.m. with the victim being found near the intersection of Church Street and Wellesley Street.

Residents said they could hearing from a group nearby.

Church is closed from the parkette to Wellesley in both directions.

More to come.

 

