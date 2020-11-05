Loading articles...

Man found with gunshot wound in the leg in North York

Last Updated Nov 5, 2020 at 12:24 am EST

Police say a man has been shot in the leg in North York.

Crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday after reports of gunfire.

Upon arrival they found one person with a gunshot wound to the leg. Witnesses say they saw seven or eight people running from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

 

