Man accused in Rexdale mosque stabbing set to make second court appearance Thursday

Last Updated Nov 5, 2020 at 6:40 am EST

Guilherme “William” Von Neutegem, 34, is charged with first-degree murder. Instagram

The man accused of killing a man outside a mosque in Etobicoke is scheduled to make another court appearance Thursday.

58-year-old Mohamed-Aslim Zafis was volunteering at the International Muslim Organization on September 12 when he was stabbed to death.

The mosque has called on Toronto police to investigate the killing as a hate crime.

Guilherme “William” Von Neutegem has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Zafis.

Von Neutegem made a brief court appearance by video in September.

Investigators said they have not ruled out Von Neutegem in the investigation into another stabbing death that happened in the city five days earlier.

 

 

