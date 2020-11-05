KY-1-VictimRights-All,100

Loading articles...

Last Updated Nov 5, 2020 at 8:44 am EST

Kentucky: Rights for Crime Victims (Known as Marsy’s Law)

3487 of 3685 precincts reporting – 95 per cent

x-Yes, 1,135,513 – 63 per cent

No, 659,417 – 37 per cent

The Associated Press

