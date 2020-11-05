Loading articles...

Kosovo president resigns to face war crimes charges

Last Updated Nov 5, 2020 at 5:58 am EST

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo president Hashim Thaci, a guerrilla leader during Kosovo’s war for independence, has resigned in order to face chares on war crimes and crimes against humanity at a special court based in The Hague.

Thaci announced his resignation at a news conference on Thursday. He said he was taking the step “to protect the integrity of the presidency of Kosovo.”

Associated Press, The Associated Press

