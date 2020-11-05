Loading articles...

Jury trials are set to resume next week in several Ontario cities

File photo, Superior Court of Justice. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Jury trials are set to resume in several Ontario cities next week.

The Superior Court of Justice says selection of jurors and jury hearings will start Nov. 9 in Ottawa.

The same will happen a week later in Toronto, Brampton and Newmarket.

The chief justice of the court cites Ontario’s new COVID-19 rules in the affected areas.

Some capacity and social distancing limits will stay in effect.

However, the justice says court staff must be flexible in accommodating those who may not be comfortable attending in-person.

