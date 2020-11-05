Loading articles...

Georgia judge dismisses Trump campaign lawsuit

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A judge in Georgia has dismissed a lawsuit by the state Republican Party and President Donald Trump’s campaign that asked him to ensure a coastal county was following state laws on processing absentee ballots.

Chatham County Superior Court Judge James Bass did not provide an explanation for his decision Thursday at the close of a roughly one-hour hearing. The county includes the heavily Democratic city of Savannah.

The suit had raised concerns about 53 absentee ballots that poll observers said were not part of an original batch of ballots. County elections officials testified that all 53 ballots had been received on time.

On Wednesday, the new filings, joining existing Republican legal challenges in Pennsylvania and Nevada, demanded better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted, and raised absentee ballot concerns.

