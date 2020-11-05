Loading articles...

Freeland to face grilling over business aid as part of deal to fast-track bill

Last Updated Nov 5, 2020 at 1:44 pm EST

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will face a grilling tonight in the House of Commons over her government’s latest bid to reshape aid to businesses hit hard by COVID-19.

Opposition MPs will have the chance to question Freeland for four hours about different aspects of the bill, known as C-9, and the country’s pandemic-plagued economy.

Billions in federal aid has helped replace lost income and manage costs for companies facing revenue declines.

The aid package would change under C-9 by extending a federal wage subsidy until next summer, cancelling a previously-planned decline in its value, as well as expanding a popular business loan program.

The legislation would also redo a rent relief program that was widely criticized because its original design needed buy-in from landlords, many of whom did not participate.

The Liberals reached an agreement with opposition parties yesterday to fast-track the legislation through the House of Commons and have it passed by tomorrow.

The Senate would still have to take up the bill afterwards before its provisions can be enacted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 45 minutes ago
WB 401 west of Townline - traffic spotters reporting a collision blocking the two right lanes, vehicle in the ditch…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:05 AM
Good Thursday morning! Another day with temperatures well above average. Not as much sunshine today as yesterday bu…
Latest Weather
Read more