Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Final votes confirm New Zealand won't legalize marijuana
by Nick Perry, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 5, 2020 8:13 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 5, 2020 at 8:14 pm EST
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand won’t be legalizing marijuana after the final votes counted Friday in a referendum failed to overturn the result from election night — although it got close.
The referendum to legalize the drug ended up with 48% support and 51% against, a tightening from the election night split of 46% in favour and 53% against. The special votes counted after the Oct. 17 election included those cast overseas and accounted for about 17% of the total vote.
The special votes also slightly increased the majority of liberal Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Labour Party, which ended up with just over 50% of the total vote, and 65 of Parliament’s 120 seats.
It is the first time any single party has commanded a majority in Parliament since New Zealand introduced a proportional system 24 years ago.