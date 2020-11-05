Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Carolyn Wilkins, Bank of Canada's second-in-command, moves departure date to December
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 5, 2020 2:46 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 5, 2020 at 2:58 pm EST
OTTAWA — The second-in-command at the Bank of Canada is moving up her departure date to next month.
The central bank says Carolyn Wilkins will leave her job as senior deputy governor on Dec. 9, months before her seven-year term ends in May.
Wilkins ended months of speculation about her future in September when she announced publicly that she wouldn’t be seeking a second term.
She had been considered a top candidate for the position of governor, but the Liberals handed the reins to Tiff Macklem, who took over in June.
In a brief statement today, Wilkins says the end of the calendar year is the right time for her and the bank to part ways.
Yesterday, public advertisements were published to find Wilkins’ successor.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2020.
The Canadian Press
