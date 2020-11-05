Loading articles...

Bombardier reports US$192M third-quarter profit compared with a loss a year ago

Last Updated Nov 5, 2020 at 8:44 am EST

MONTREAL — Bombardier Inc. reported net income of US$192 million in its third quarter compared with a net loss of US$91 million in the same quarter last year.

The Montreal-based company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to five cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of six cents per share a year ago.

Revenue, including its railway division which is being sold to Alstom, totalled nearly US$3.53 billion, down from $3.72 billion in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Bombardier says it lost US$215 million or 13 cents per share in its third quarter compared with an adjusted loss of US$55 million or four cents per share a year ago.

Last week, Alstom shareholders approved its US$8.4-billion purchase of Bombardier’s railway division.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BBD.B)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
CLEAR - EB 401 app. Dixon. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:05 AM
Good Thursday morning! Another day with temperatures well above average. Not as much sunshine today as yesterday bu…
Latest Weather
Read more