Waterloo wedding leads to COVID-19 outbreak after 16 people test positive

This is the second wedding in as many weeks to lead to a COVID-19 outbreak in Ontario. Alasdair Elmes

Public health officials say 16 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a wedding-related event held at a facility in Waterloo Region.

The Region of Waterloo Public Health unit says most of the people who have tested positive are not local residents.

The health unit did not say when the event was held, or name the facility that hosted it.

RELATED: Toronto top doctor says multiple weddings led to 22 COVID-19 infections

Dr. Ryan Van Meer, the region’s associate medical officer of health, says the health unit is currently getting in touch with high-risk contacts of those who tested positive.

Van Meer also says the health unit is working with the facility to conduct an investigation into the outbreak.

Last week, health officials confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak stemming from a wedding in Vaughan.

In a release, York Region Public Health said, at the time, that 44 cases were linked to the large gathering.

