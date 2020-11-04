Vaughan public school closes after 7 cases of COVID-19 reported

The public elementary school is the only one out of 4,828 in Ontario that is currently closed due to an outbreak

The board said it expects the school to reopen again on Nov. 11

Elder's Mills Public School was closed on Monday after seven confirmed and/or probable cases of the virus were reported

A Vaughan public school has been forced to close following an outbreak of COVID-19.

According to the York Region District School Board’s website, Elder’s Mills Public School in Woodbridge was closed on Monday after seven confirmed and/or probable cases of the virus were reported.

The board said it expects the school to reopen again on Nov. 11. Until then students are going to a virtual learning model.

“Public Health will communicate directly with those that had contact with the case. All appropriate measures are being taken,” read a message posted to the school’s website.

According to the latest update from provincial health officials, the public elementary school is the only one out of 4,828 that is currently closed due to an outbreak.