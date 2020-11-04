Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Vaughan public school closes after 7 cases of COVID-19 reported
by News Staff
Posted Nov 4, 2020 11:27 am EST
Last Updated Nov 4, 2020 at 11:36 am EST
Elder's Mills Public School in Woodbridge. GOOGLE MAPS
Summary
Elder's Mills Public School was closed on Monday after seven confirmed and/or probable cases of the virus were reported
The board said it expects the school to reopen again on Nov. 11
The public elementary school is the only one out of 4,828 in Ontario that is currently closed due to an outbreak
A Vaughan public school has been forced to close following an outbreak of COVID-19.
According to the York Region District School Board’s website, Elder’s Mills Public School in Woodbridge was closed on Monday after seven confirmed and/or probable cases of the virus were reported.
The board said it expects the school to reopen again on Nov. 11. Until then students are going to a virtual learning model.
“Public Health will communicate directly with those that had contact with the case. All appropriate measures are being taken,” read a message posted to the school’s website.
According to the latest update from provincial health officials, the public elementary school is the only one out of 4,828 that is currently closed due to an outbreak.
