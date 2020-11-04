Loading articles...

Unifor takes battle against Loblaw beyond N.L., where 1,400 workers are on strike

Last Updated Nov 4, 2020 at 10:44 am EST

Striking Dominion workers are shown outside a shack they use at a Dominion store in St. John's on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Striking Dominion workers say community support keeps morale up on the picket line. Dominion workers in Newfoundland and Labrador have been on strike since late August. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie

AJAX, Ont. — A contract dispute between unionized workers at Loblaws-owned Dominion stores in Newfoundland has been expanded to include pickets in two other provinces.

Unifor says it has set up secondary pickets at Loblaw distribution centres in Ajax, Ont., and Moncton, N.B., to bring attention to the dispute.

The union represents employees at 11 Dominion stores across Newfoundland, where about 1,400 workers have been on strike since late August in a dispute over wages.

Unifor has also filed a suit against the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, the province’s police force, for removing a secondary picket at a Weston bakery in Mount Pearl, NL.

Unifor announced the two new secondary pickets in Ontario and New Brunswick on Tuesday after the N.L. labour minister appointed Wayne Fowler as mediator of the main dispute.

The Dominion stores in Newfoundland are part of Canada’s largest grocery business, Loblaw Co. Ltd., which in turn is the main subsidiary of George Weston Ltd. of Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:L, TSX:WN)

The Canadian Press

