U.S.-based Origin International makes bid to buy refinery in Come By Chance, N.L.
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 4, 2020 1:36 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 4, 2020 at 1:44 pm EST
ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A U.S.-based oil-recycling company has made a bid to buy a refinery in Come By Chance, N.L.
Original International CEO Nicholas Myerson confirmed in an email today that his company has offered to buy the oil refinery from U.S. investment firm Silverpeak.
Last month, the future of the refinery was thrown into uncertainty when Irving Oil announced its agreement with Silverpeak to buy the facility had fallen apart.
Glenn Nolan, president of the United Steelworkers Union Local 9316, says he and members of his team met with Origin last week to hear the company’s plans for the facility.
He says Origin intends to increase the number of workers at the refinery and says the company has a solid plan for its future.
At peak operations, the refinery can process 135,000 barrels of oil a day and employs about 500 people.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2020.
The Canadian Press
