Trump sues Pennsylvania, Michigan; asks for recount of votes in Wisconsin

President Donald Trump says he’ll take the presidential election to the Supreme Court, but it’s unclear what he means in a country in which vote tabulations routinely continue beyond Election Day, and states largely set the rules for when the count has to end.

The Trump campaign has filed a suit in Michigan to halt the vote count until observers can gain access to ballots.

“We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court — we want all voting to stop,” Trump said early Wednesday.

En route to Philadelphia with legal team. Massive cheating.@realDonaldTrump up by 550,000 with 75% counted. Will not let Philly Democrat hacks steal it! — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 4, 2020

But the voting is over. It’s only counting that is taking place across the nation. No state will count absentee votes that are postmarked after Election Day.

A Democratic challenger on Joe Biden’s campaign called Trump’s statement “outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect.”

“If the president makes good on his threat to go to court to try to prevent the proper tabulation of votes, we have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort,” Biden Campaign Manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement. “And they will prevail.”

Shortly after announcing their intention to sue the state of Pennsylvania, Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, and other Trump allies including his son, Eric, declared victory online.

We have won Pennsylvania! — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 4, 2020

Twitter has since flagged the tweet.

In any event, there’s no way to go directly to the high court with a claim of fraud.

Trump and his campaign could allege problems with the way votes are counted in individual states, but they would have to start their legal fight in a state or lower federal court.

There is a pending Republican appeal at the Supreme Court over whether Pennsylvania can count votes that arrive in the mail from Wednesday to Friday, an extension ordered by the state’s top court over the objection of Republicans.

That case does not involve ballots already cast and in the possession of election officials, even if they are yet to be counted.