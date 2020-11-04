Loading articles...

Trevor Bauer teases joining Blue Jays, sends fans into a frenzy

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer. (John Minchillo/AP)

One of the biggest free agent pitchers of this year’s class seems to be entertaining the idea of playing for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Starting pitcher Trevor Bauer is no stranger to teasing fans about where he could play next season, but Tuesday’s exchange on Twitter certainly caught people’s eye, including one member of the team.

This isn’t the first time Bauer has hinted at signing North of the border. In Oct., Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk tried his hand at recruiting Bauer, among other Trevor’s.

Bauer is considered the best free-agent starting pitcher and is more than familiar with Toronto’s front office, having worked with current Blue Jays president, Mark Shapiro, and general manager Ross Atkins in Cleveland.

Along with Blue Jays starter Hyun Jin Ryu, Bauer is a finalist for the 2020 American League Cy Young award, handed out to the league’s best pitcher.

