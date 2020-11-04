Loading articles...

Toronto to resume contact tracing of COVID-19 to be ready for restrictions easing

A Toronto Public Health sign is seen at Dundas and Victoria streets on Aug. 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto’s medical officer of health says the city is resuming its full contact tracing program.

Dr. Eileen De Villa says that Toronto’s public health unit is scaling up all of its COVID-19 infrastructure in an effort to have the city ready for the easing of restrictions on Nov. 14.

Toronto is one of four hot spots — along with Ottawa, Peel Region and York Region — currently under tighter restrictions that closed gyms, cinemas and indoor restaurant dining.

Those restrictions will lift in Peel Region and Ottawa on Saturday, but Mayor John Tory asked the province to keep Toronto’s restrictions in place for an additional week as the city works to curb cases.

Toronto scaled back its contract tracing efforts in early October to focus on high-risk cases.

At the time, the city’s public health department said a rapidly rising case load made trying to connect with all close contacts of infected residents unsustainable.

