Toronto man identified in fatal weekend shooting in Niagara

Niagara Regional Police badge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Francis Vachon

Police in Niagara have identified a 20-year-old Toronto man as the victim of a weekend shooting in Beamsville near St. Catharines.

Police said they were called to Fracchioni Drive and Cachet Court around 12:10 a.m. following reports of a suspicious person in the area.

A search turned up a deceased male within a residence. He has been identified as Jay Alexander.

Police said at the time that it appeared to have been a targeted shooting but no suspect description has been released.

