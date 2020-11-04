The latest news on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

11:00 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 987 new COVID-19 cases today and 16 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Another 945 cases are considered resolved.

Health officials have reported a total of 3,182 deaths linked to the virus and 79,692 cases of COVID-19, 68,189 of which are considered resolved.

The new numbers come a day after the provincial government announced a tiered, colour-coded, pandemic-alert system.

—

10:45 a.m.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new case of COVID-19.

Health officials said today the new case involves a man in his 50s who had travelled to Alberta.

Officials say the man has been self-isolating since his return to the province.

Newfoundland and Labrador has reported 292 total cases of COVID-19, three of which are considered active.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2020.

The Canadian Press