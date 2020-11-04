Loading articles...

Race for the White House coming down to 5 states

Last Updated Nov 4, 2020 at 11:59 pm EST

Chester County election workers process mail-in and absentee ballots for the 2020 general election in the United States at West Chester University, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in West Chester, Pa. With the outcome of the U.S. presidential race still in limbo on Wednesday, President Donald Trump and his supporters seized and spread online misinformation about legally cast absentee and mail-in votes in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

If you’ve been following the presidential election you may be scratching your head as to what’s happening.

Can Trump still win? Is Biden actually ahead? What in the world is going on with Arizona?

Adding to the confusion is the fact that multiple news outlets are reporting different results.

As of Thursday evening, most major outlets have Joe Biden with 253 electoral votes and Donald Trump with 214.

The Associated Press and Fox News have Biden at 264 and Trump at 214. Fox and AP have called Arizona for Biden, giving him an additional 11 electoral votes.

If Biden actually has Arizona and he gets any of the remaining states, then he is the President.

For the sake of simplification below, we’re going to assume that Arizona is still up in the air.

This election has come down to these five key undecided states, plus Alaska. Trump won them all except for Nevada in 2016.

 

All results as of 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday

PENNSYLVANIA – 20 electoral votes

Trump leads by 2.6% with 89% reporting – AP

Pennsylvania carries the most weight out of all remaining states.

If Biden wins Pennsylvania, regardless of which tally you’re looking, he wins the election.

Trump has to win Pennsylvania to get reelected. If Trump wins Pennsylvania that would put him at 233 or 234. He would still need Georgia and a combination of at least two other states to win.

 

GEORGIA – 16 electoral votes

Trump leads by 0.8% with 98% reporting – AP

If Biden wins Georgia then Trump has no path to victory. Trump could only tie and he could only do so if he were to win every other state.

If Trump picks up Georgia along with Pennsylvania he would need a combination of North Carolina with Arizona and/or Nevada.

 

NORTH CAROLINA – 15 electoral votes

Trump leads by 1.4% with 94% reporting – AP

If Biden wins North Carolina then Trump would have to win every other remaining state. In that case only, Trump would win the election.

If Trump wins North Carolina along with Pennsylvania he would need a combination of Georgia with Arizona and/or Nevada.

 

ARIZONA – 11 electoral votes

Biden leads by 2.8% with 86% reporting – AP

Again, AP and Fox News have called Arizona for Biden. Though this is shrouded in controversy.

NBC News is reporting roughly 200 people have gathered outside of the Maricopa election centre demanding that Republican eyes be allowed into the vote processing room.

If Biden wins Arizona and then picks up any other state besides Alaska he wins the election.

If Trump flips Arizona red, plus wins Pennsylvania, he would need Georgia and North Carolina, or every state but Georgia.

 

NEVADA – 6 electoral votes

Biden leads by 0.6% with 75% reporting

If Biden wins Nevada and takes any other state besides Alaska, he wins the election.

If Trump wins Nevada and Pennsylvania, he would need Georgia and North Carolina to become president.

 

ALASKA – 3 electorial votes

Trump leads by 28.6% with 50% reporting

Alaska hasn’t been decided, though it will almost surely go to Trump. With 50% of the ballots counted he holds a 28-point lead over Biden.

Trump would still need to win every other remaining state in addition to Alaska.

 

 

