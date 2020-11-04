Loading articles...

Police investigating after man found dead in car in Flemingdon Park

Qais Noori, 27, of Oshawa has been identified as a man found dead in the backseat of a vehicle in Flemingdon Park. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead in the backseat of a vehicle in Flemingdon Park.

Officers were called to 35 St. Dennis Drive around 4 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Residents of the building had become suspicious of a black two-door sedan which had been parked in the rear parking lot since Oct. 21.

When they looked inside, they found a deceased man in the back seat.

The man has been identified as Qais Noori, 27, of Oshawa.

He was wearing black sweatpants, a black long-sleeve shirt and a green jacket with brown fur around the collar. There have been no further details released.

Investigators are looking to speak to anyone who interacted with Noori after Oct. 19 or anyone with information surrounding his death.

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance with a suspicious death investigation.

