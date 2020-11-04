Loading articles...

Ontario sees decline in new COVID-19 cases day after record high

Last Updated Nov 4, 2020 at 10:18 am EST

Jennifer Lindsley loads several tubes of patient samples to test for COVID-19 at a hospital lab. Photo by Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS/ABACAPRESS.COM

Ontario is reporting 987 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There are 319 new cases in Toronto, 299 in Peel, 85 in York Region and 62 in Durham.

There are 945 more resolved cases and nearly 28,600 tests completed.

More to come.

 

 

