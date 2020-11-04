Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man in life-threatening condition following a collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville
by News Staff
Posted Nov 4, 2020 9:37 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 4, 2020 at 9:43 pm EST
File photo of a York Regional Police cruiser. (File/CITYNEWS)
A man has suffered life-threatening injuries following a head-on collision in York Region.
The two vehicle crash occurred near McCowan Road and Stouffville Road in Whitchurch-Stouffville.
Police received a call at 5:49 p.m. and say the two drivers were the only individuals involved in the incident. A 48-year-old male and a 31-year-old male have both have been taken to hospital.
It’s unclear which male is in life-threatening condition.
Stouffville Road is closed between McCowan and Kennedy for the investigation.
If anybody was in the area at the time they are being asked to contact police.
