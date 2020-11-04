Loading articles...

Man in life-threatening condition following a collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville

Last Updated Nov 4, 2020 at 9:43 pm EST

File photo of a York Regional Police cruiser. (File/CITYNEWS)

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries following a head-on collision in York Region.

The two vehicle crash occurred near McCowan Road and Stouffville Road in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Police received a call at 5:49 p.m. and say the two drivers were the only individuals involved in the incident. A 48-year-old male and a 31-year-old male have both have been taken to hospital.

It’s unclear which male is in life-threatening condition.

Stouffville Road is closed between McCowan and Kennedy for the investigation.

If anybody was in the area at the time they are being asked to contact police.

 

 

 

 

