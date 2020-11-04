Loading articles...

Hundreds gather in Black Lives Matter Plaza as movement responds to U.S. election

A person holds a Black Lives Matter flag as people march on the night of the election, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Several hundred people have gathered in Black Lives Matter Plaza, just one block from the White House, holding signs and chanting about democracy.

It was a generally festive atmosphere Tuesday night as election results came in, with a few scuffles along the edges.

There were fears of widespread unrest connected to the election, and authorities around the country were on alert in their communities.

