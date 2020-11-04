Hundreds gather in Black Lives Matter Plaza as movement responds to U.S. election

Several hundred people have gathered in Black Lives Matter Plaza, just one block from the White House, holding signs and chanting about democracy.

It was a generally festive atmosphere Tuesday night as election results came in, with a few scuffles along the edges.

Cori Bush is projected to win election in the U.S. House for Missouri, per @AP. The Ferguson activist began leading protests after the police killing of #MichaelBrown. She will become the 1st Black Lives Matter leader in Congress and the 1st Black woman to represent Missouri. pic.twitter.com/Y8t9J0qkcV — AJ+ (@ajplus) November 4, 2020

Not much has changed since Martin Luther King Jr.’s speech on voting. More than 50 years after this speech, we face intimidation tactics, inequality, and injustice at the polls, BUT we WILL NOT be turned around!! We will VOTE because it is our RIGHT!!https://t.co/7qNIqJeKM2 — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) November 4, 2020

There were fears of widespread unrest connected to the election, and authorities around the country were on alert in their communities.