Halton police cracks down on excessively loud cars

Halton region should be a bit quieter from now on following a police crack-down on excessively loud vehicles.

Police launched the “Noisemaker campaign” in response to complaints from residents across the region about loud, excessive noise from vehicles that have been altered by removing mufflers, or modifying exhaust systems.

We were up all night counting and the results are in!

More than 1420 charges laid during our project #Noisemaker.

Find more about the project here… https://t.co/GcdZeaTjOX

^ra pic.twitter.com/EKFTkQ6A5O — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) November 4, 2020

The end result from enforcement blitz that ran from mid-June until last weekend included more than 1,400 charges laid.

Of those, nearly 600 were for no muffler or an improper muffler along with a dozen stunt driving charges laid.

Police say more than 40 vehicles were taken off the road as a result of the campaign.