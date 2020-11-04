Loading articles...

Halton police cracks down on excessively loud cars

Halton police launched the 'Noisemaker campaign' in an effort to quiet down certain neighbourhoods. sgcdesignco

Halton region should be a bit quieter from now on following a police crack-down on excessively loud vehicles.

Police launched the “Noisemaker campaign” in response to complaints from residents across the region about loud, excessive noise from vehicles that have been altered by removing mufflers, or modifying exhaust systems.

The end result from enforcement blitz that ran from mid-June until last weekend included more than 1,400 charges laid.

Of those, nearly 600 were for no muffler or an improper muffler along with a dozen stunt driving charges laid.

Police say more than 40 vehicles were taken off the road as a result of the campaign.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB QEW ramp to Third Line - right lane closed for a police investigation. #EBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 58 minutes ago
3pm: #Toronto Pearson has hit 19.6°C so far today (Nov. 4, 2020). Just shy of the daily record high of 20.1°C (1987…
Latest Weather
Read more