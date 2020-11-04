Loading articles...

Grains mostly higher and livestock higher

Nov 4, 2020

Wheat for Dec. was off 2 cents at 6.06 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 4.25 cents at 4.0525 a bushel, Dec. oats was up .75 cent at $2.9675 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced 20 cents at $10.79 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .05 cent at $1.0787 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle rose .95 cent at $1.3770 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was up .95 cent at $.6635 a pound.

The Associated Press

