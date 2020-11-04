Loading articles...

Futures suggests mixed open for stock market with U.S. election outcome uncertain

Last Updated Nov 4, 2020 at 6:44 am EST

TORONTO — The futures market pointed to a mixed opening for U.S. stock markets today with no clear winner in the U.S. presidential election.

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden were locked in a tight battle in three key battleground states.

Results in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania were too close call.

Dow futures were down, but Nasdaq futures were up in trading early this morning. 

S&P 500 futures were also higher.

Meanwhile, stock markets in Europe were up as traders watched the U.S. election results.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press

