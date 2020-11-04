Ford government investing $680M to improve internet, cell service in Ontario

The premier and his entourage hit the road on Wednesday to announce a boost in broadband and cell services for the province.

Doug Ford, joined by his finance and infrastructure ministers, were in Minden, Ont. for his daily update.

“By providing high-speed broadband to unserved and underserved communities like Minden Hills, we will create good jobs, unlock new opportunities for businesses and people, and improve the quality of life for individuals and families,” Ford said.

“With the world online these days, if we are going to attract more investment to Ontario and compete in this highly competitive global marketplace, we need every part of our province connected with high-speed Internet.”

Finance minister Rod Phillips says the government is investing another $680-million to keep people connected.

The investment doubles funding for the Improving Connectivity in Ontario (ICON) program, bringing the new total to $300 million.

“Tomorrow [Thursday], I’ll introduce Ontario’s 2020 Budget, the next phase of Ontario’s Action Plan,” Phillips said.

“The first pillar of this action plan is Protect, making good on Premier Ford’s commitment to do whatever it takes to get through the pandemic.”

Over 1.4 million people in Ontario are without broadband or cellular access, and as many as 12 per cent of households in Ontario, mostly in rural, remote or Northern areas, are underserved or unserved from the perspective of broadband.