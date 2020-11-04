EXPLAINER: Why AP called Ohio for Trump

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Justin Thompson, voting coordinator at the Ashtabula Public Library, (standing left) works with poll workers to help a voter on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Ashtabula, Ohio. (Warren Dillaway/The Star-Beacon via AP)
WHY AP CALLED OHIO FOR TRUMP:
The AP declared President Donald Trump the winner of Ohio at 12:17 a.m. EST Wednesday, after an analysis of ballots statewide concluded there were not enough outstanding to allow Democratic nominee Joe Biden to catch up.
With 85% of the expected vote counted, Biden led Trump by roughly 4 percentage points — or about 120,000 votes out of 3 million counted. The remaining votes left to be counted in Democratic areas — both absentee and provisional ballots — were not enough for Biden to overtake Trump’s lead.
For a long time, Ohio was the quintessential swing state, which Barack Obama won twice.
Yet Trump carried it by 8 points in 2016. And after Republican wins statewide over the past decade, it has increasingly proven to be out of Democrats’ reach.