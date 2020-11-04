Loading articles...

EXPLAINER: Why AP called Ohio for Trump

Last Updated Nov 4, 2020 at 1:58 am EST

Justin Thompson, voting coordinator at the Ashtabula Public Library, (standing left) works with poll workers to help a voter on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Ashtabula, Ohio. (Warren Dillaway/The Star-Beacon via AP)

WHY AP CALLED OHIO FOR TRUMP:

The AP declared President Donald Trump the winner of Ohio at 12:17 a.m. EST Wednesday, after an analysis of ballots statewide concluded there were not enough outstanding to allow Democratic nominee Joe Biden to catch up.

With 85% of the expected vote counted, Biden led Trump by roughly 4 percentage points — or about 120,000 votes out of 3 million counted. The remaining votes left to be counted in Democratic areas — both absentee and provisional ballots — were not enough for Biden to overtake Trump’s lead.

For a long time, Ohio was the quintessential swing state, which Barack Obama won twice.

Yet Trump carried it by 8 points in 2016. And after Republican wins statewide over the past decade, it has increasingly proven to be out of Democrats’ reach.

Brian Slodysko, The Associated Press


