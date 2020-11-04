Loading articles...

Elderly man dead after being hit by cement truck near Distillery District

TORONTO, ON- Police tape sits atop a police car. (FILE/Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Toronto police say an elderly man has died after he was hit by a cement truck near Toronto’s Distillery District.

Police received a call just after 12:30 p.m. for reports that a man in his 80s had been seriously injured near Cherry and Mill Streets.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say there are road closures in the area as the investigation continues.

