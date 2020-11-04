Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Elderly man dead after being hit by cement truck near Distillery District
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Nov 4, 2020 1:18 pm EST
Toronto police say an elderly man has died after he was hit by a cement truck near Toronto’s Distillery District.
Police received a call just after 12:30 p.m. for reports that a man in his 80s had been seriously injured near Cherry and Mill Streets.
The victim was pronounced dead on scene.
Police say there are road closures in the area as the investigation continues.
