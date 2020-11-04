Loading articles...

Dollarama names Pomerleau executive Jean-Philippe Towner as next CFO

Last Updated Nov 4, 2020 at 7:44 am EST

MONTREAL — Dollarama Inc. says Pomerleau executive Jean-Philippe Towner will become its next chief financial officer on March 1, 2021.

Towner will replace Micheal Ross, who will step down after a decade in the job. 

Ross, who joined Dollarama shortly after its initial public offering, is expected to stay on in an advisory capacity until his retirement.

Towner has been chief financial officer at Pomerleau Inc., a construction and engineering company based in Montreal, since 2016.

He also spent nearly 10 years with BMO Capital Markets.

Dollarama has more than 1,300 locations across Canada as well as a 50.1 per cent interest in Dollarcity, a Latin American retailer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:DOL)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 27 minutes ago
ALL CLEAR on the #EB401 east of the 427.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:01 AM
Gorgeous sunrise 🌅 #Toronto Nov. 4 😊(Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more