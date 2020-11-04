Loading articles...

Corrective to Nov. 3 story on Broncos lawsuit with the Saskatchewan government

Last Updated Nov 4, 2020 at 11:28 am EST

REGINA — In a Nov. 3 story about a lawsuit dealing with the Humboldt Broncos crash, The Canadian Press incorrectly reported that the semi truck hit the bus. In fact, the bus hit the truck after the truck drove into the path of the bus. Also, The Canadian Press incorrectly reported that Michael Morris is the deputy minister of justice. In fact, he is a government lawyer.

The Canadian Press

