Are we living in a simulation?

In today’s Big Story podcast, no, the US election is not what spawned this question. New research in a field called ‘simulation theory’ pegs the odds that we’re just AI creations in somebody’s supercomputer at about 50-50. Really? How can we possibly determine this? What does simulation theory propose? What evidence do we have? Will we ever really find out? And could humanity one day create a simulation of our own?

GUEST: Anil Ananthaswamy, Scientific American, author of Through Two Doors At Once

