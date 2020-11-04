Loading articles...

AK-Uncontested

Last Updated Nov 4, 2020 at 1:14 am EST

11-03-20 20:01,,

By The Associated Press

Here is a list of uncontested races in Alaska.

State Senate – District J

Tom Begich (i), Dem

State Senate – District R

Bert Stedman (i), GOP

State House – District 3

Glenn Prax (i), GOP

State House – District 12

Cathy Tilton (i), GOP

State House – District 17

Andy Josephson (i), Dem

State House – District 18

Harriet Drummond (i), Dem

State House – District 19

Geran Tarr (i), Dem

State House – District 20

Zack Fields (i), Dem

State House – District 26

Laddie Shaw (i), GOP

State House – District 32

Louise Stutes (i), GOP

State House – District 33

Sara Hannan (i), Dem

State House – District 37

Bryce Edgmon (i), Udl

AP Elections 11-03-2020 20:01

The Associated Press

