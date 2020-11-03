Loading articles...

What to expect when American democracy is at stake

In today’s Big Story podcast, is Democracy on the ballot in the American election tonight? How real is the threat of violence at the polls? What happens if Donald Trump squeaks out a reelection victory? What happens if Joe Biden blows him out but Trump refuses to concede? What could the courts do with a close election? And what does America’s election mean for democracies around the world, like Canada’s, where millions will be watching and waiting to see what happens to their ally?

GUEST: David Moscrop, political scientists, author of Too Dumb For Democracy

