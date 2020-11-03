Loading articles...

How does 2020 compare? 1876 U.S. election holds record for highest turnout

FILE - In this March 17, 2020 file photo, voters head to a polling station to vote in Florida's primary election in Orlando, Fla. Florida felons must pay all fines, restitution and legal fees before they can regain their right to vote, a federal appellate court ruled Friday, Sept, 11. Reversing a lower court judge's decision that gave Florida felons the right to vote regardless of outstanding legal obligations, the order from the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals was a disappointment to voting rights activists and could have national implications in November's presidential election. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

The voter turnout for the 2020 presidential election was massive by recent standards. But it didn’t come close to surpassing the record set in 1876.

That year, 81.8 percent of eligible American voters went to the polls.

The winner was Republican Rutherford B. Hayes, though he received fewer votes than his Democratic opponent, Samuel Tilden. Because 20 electoral votes were disputed, neither won a majority of the Electoral College, the election went to the House of Representatives, and it set up a commission that awarded the presidency to Hayes.

No reliable data is available until 1828. But during the last two-thirds of the 19th century, voter turnout of more than 70 percent of those eligible was common — often reflecting sharp discord. The second highest turnout — 81.2 percent — was in 1860, when Abraham Lincoln defeated Stephen Douglas. Even before Lincoln took office, seven Southern states seceded.

In 1920 and 1924, turnout dropped to 49.2 percent and 48.9 percent, respectively, as women gained suffrage and the number of eligible voters doubled. In most years since, somewhere between 50 percent and 60 percent voted; the last time more than 60 percent voted was 1968, when Richard M. Nixon beat Hubert Humphrey and turnout was 60.7 percent.

The worst turnout in recent years — 49 percent — occurred in 1996, when Democrat Bill Clinton won a second term by defeating Republican Bob Dole.

In 2016, when Donald Trump won the presidency despite losing the popular vote to Hillary Clinton, 59.2 percent voted.

