Loading articles...

Tourist boat capsizes near Turkish Mediterranean coast

Last Updated Nov 3, 2020 at 4:44 am EST

ANKARA, Turkey — A search-and-rescue operation was underway on Tuesday after a tourist boat capsized near the Turkish Mediterranean coast of Alanya, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board the boat.

HaberTurk television showed the boat turned to its side in waters near what appeared to be a rocky coast.

Coast guard rafts were seen transporting people to safety.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:09 AM
CLEAR! All lanes reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:05 AM
Good Tuesday morning #Toronto GTA! BIG warmup on the way! A stretch of temperatures in the mid to high teens after…
Latest Weather
Read more