Toronto police arrest 2 teen boys in possession of firearm, Fentanyl

Last Updated Nov 3, 2020 at 5:58 pm EST

Police discovered a loaded firearm pictured above and an unknown amount of Fentanyl. Toronto police

Toronto police say two 17-year-old boys were arrested after officers discovered a loaded weapon and Fentanyl inside a residence in the Weston area.

On Monday, officers executed a search warrant at an address in the Trethewey Drive and Jane Street area.

A loaded gun, as well as an unknown quantity of Fentanyl, was found inside.

The two teens are facing a number of charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

They appeared in court on Tuesday.

