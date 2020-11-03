Loading articles...

The top 10 movies on the Apple TV app

Last Updated Nov 3, 2020 at 12:28 pm EST

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. After We Collided

2. Beetlejuice

3. The Craft: Legacy

4. Halloween (2018)

5. Hocus Pocus

6. World War Z

7. Ghostbusters

8. Love and Monsters

9. Ava (2020)

10. Sonic The Hedgehog

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. From the Vine

2. Fisherman’s Friends

3. Rad

4. The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy

5. Blackbird (2020)

6. Night of the Living Dead

7. Waiting for the Barbarians

8. Paper Towns

9. Me and Earl and the Dying Girl

10. Asbury Park: Riot. Redemption. Rock ’N Roll.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
EB 401 collector ramp to the DVP - right lane closed due to a stalled vehicle. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:05 AM
Good Tuesday morning #Toronto GTA! BIG warmup on the way! A stretch of temperatures in the mid to high teens after…
Latest Weather
Read more