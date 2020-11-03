Loading articles...

The Latest: Trump, Biden fight for Florida

Last Updated Nov 3, 2020 at 7:14 am EST

The Latest on the 2020 general election (all times local):

7 a.m.

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have campaigned heavily in Florida, each hoping to win the prized battleground state’s 29 electoral votes. Millions have already voted by mail and in person before Tuesday’s election, setting records for early voting.

Besides the presidential race, 27 congressional seats are at stake in Florida. Neither of the state’s two senate seats are up for election this year.

Florida residents will also get to vote on six state constitutional amendments, including an increase on minimum wage.

