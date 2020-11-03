Loading articles...

The Latest: Polls open in New York on Election Day

Last Updated Nov 3, 2020 at 6:14 am EST

NEW YORK — The latest developments in New York’s general election:

6 a.m.

An unprecedented Election Day has gotten under way in New York, with polls now open statewide.

It’s unclear how crowded polling places will be Tuesday.

A record 3.5 million votes were cast in the state before the polls even opened Tuesday.

That included at least 1 million absentee ballots and 2.5 million ballots cast in the early voting period that ended Sunday. Any ballots postmarked by Tuesday will be counted.

This is the first presidential election where New York has had early voting or widespread voting by mail.

A range of offices are on the ballot, including president, Congress and the state Legislature. The results of some contests might not be known for days or weeks because of the time expected to take to count absentee ballots.

Polls close at 9 p.m.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
#EBQEW approaching the 427 - the left lane, right lane, and ramp lane are all blocked because of this collision. Tr…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:05 AM
Good Tuesday morning #Toronto GTA! BIG warmup on the way! A stretch of temperatures in the mid to high teens after…
Latest Weather
Read more