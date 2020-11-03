Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
The latest news on COVID-19 in Canada
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 3, 2020 9:38 am EST
Last Updated Nov 3, 2020 at 9:44 am EST
The latest COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
9:30 a.m.
A dance studio east of Vancouver is the site of the latest significant outbreak of COVID-19 in British Columbia.
Fraser Health says Capella Dance Academy in Chilliwack closed voluntarily last Wednesday after 26 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The academy offers a variety of classes for toddlers to teenagers and has about one dozen instructors but the health authority hasn’t said how many of the illnesses are among students or staff.
It says all those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate and health officials are also working with area school districts to ensure they are informed of possible exposures.
—
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2020.
The Canadian Press
