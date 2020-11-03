Loading articles...

Teacher tells Bill 21 court challenge that her hijab is not source of discord

Last Updated Nov 3, 2020 at 3:14 pm EST

MONTREAL — Another Muslim teacher has taken the stand at the court challenge to Quebec’s secularism law, testifying that her hijab has no impact on her ability to teach.

Bouchera Chelbi testified today on Day 2 of the legal proceedings against Bill 21, the law that bans public sector workers in positions of authority — including teachers and judges — from wearing religious symbols on the job.

Chelbi, who has taught English as a second language in Montreal for 12 years, told the court she has always acted professionally and treated her students equally regardless of race, religion or sexual orientation.

She is allowed to teach in a hijab because she was hired before the law was adopted in 2019, but she says the law would apply to her if she wanted to change jobs.

The hearings in Montreal combine four separate lawsuits challenging Bill 21 into one trial, which is expected to last up to six weeks before Superior Court Justice Marc-Andre Blanchard. 

On Monday, the trial opened with testimony from two Muslim teachers and one Sikh teacher, all of whom described feeling excluded from Quebec society because they choose to wear religious symbols.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: EB QEW east of Mississauga Rd. #EBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:05 AM
Good Tuesday morning #Toronto GTA! BIG warmup on the way! A stretch of temperatures in the mid to high teens after…
Latest Weather
Read more