Police searching for man that allegedly looked up woman's skirt in Mississauga mall

Peel police are looking for a male suspect who was allegedly caught trying to film up a woman’s skirt with his cell phone at a Mississauga mall.

Police say a woman shopping at Square One was looking at clothes in the mall sometime in Oct. and when she looked down, she saw a man crouched beside her attempting to film up her skirt.

He quickly fled after she confronted him.

The suspect is described as male with a medium complexion, standing around 5-foot-8, medium build, with short wavy black hair, dark facial hair, wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans.

Investigators believe there could be other victims and are appealing to anyone who may recognize the man through security camera images they’ve shared, to contact them.