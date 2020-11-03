Online registry to gather condolences for victims of Quebec City sword attack

QUEBEC — The Quebec government has launched an online registry to collect messages of condolence following Saturday night’s sword attack that left two dead in Quebec City.

Premier Francois Legault is inviting Quebecers to express their sympathy to the family and loved ones of Suzanne Clermont and Francois Duchesne, who died after crossing paths with the attacker.

Five other people were injured but authorities say their lives are not in danger.

In a written message, Legault calls the Halloween night attack a terrible tragedy and says all of Quebec is in mourning.

A 24-year-old man from north of Montreal who police say chose victims at random has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five of attempted murder.

On Monday night, a vigil was held outside Clermont’s residence in Old Quebec, and a vigil for Duchesne is planned tonight at the Musee national des beaux-arts du Quebec, where he worked.

The registry can be found at quebec.ca/en/government/protocol/book-condolences/.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2020.

The Canadian Press