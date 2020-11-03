Loading articles...

Miss Vickie's chips recalled due to possible pieces of glass

Some Miss Vickie's chips have been recalled after containing pieces of glass. Loblaws

If you’re having some snacks and watching the election results, pause for a second before putting that next chip into your mouth.

There’s a recall on a popular chip brand, Miss Vickie’s, due to the possible presence of glass.

 

 

It affects both small and big bags of a number of flavours including ‘Applewood Smoked BBQ’, ‘Jalapeno, original recipe’, ‘Sea salt and malt vinegar’, and ‘Sweet Chili and Sour Cream’.

No injuries have been reported.

