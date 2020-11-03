Miss Vickie's chips recalled due to possible pieces of glass

If you’re having some snacks and watching the election results, pause for a second before putting that next chip into your mouth.

There’s a recall on a popular chip brand, Miss Vickie’s, due to the possible presence of glass.

It affects both small and big bags of a number of flavours including ‘Applewood Smoked BBQ’, ‘Jalapeno, original recipe’, ‘Sea salt and malt vinegar’, and ‘Sweet Chili and Sour Cream’.

No injuries have been reported.